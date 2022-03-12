Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Short Interest Update

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 10,200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SEII opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Sharing Economy International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International, Inc develops technologies, products and services with a view to minimise pollution and wastage to protect the environment. It operates through the following segments: Dyeing and Finishing Equipment and Sharing Economy. The Dyeing and Finishing Equipment segment involves in the manufacture and sell of textile dyeing and finishing machines.

