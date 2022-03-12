Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Short Interest Update

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 10,200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SEII opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Sharing Economy International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06.
About Sharing Economy International (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sharing Economy International (SEII)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Sharing Economy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharing Economy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.