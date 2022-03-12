ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $153.21

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $153.21, but opened at $159.15. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $156.58, with a volume of 7,725 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.01.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 248.7% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.