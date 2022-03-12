Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Gap Up to $2,785.58

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2,785.58, but opened at $2,935.83. Amazon.com shares last traded at $2,930.77, with a volume of 91,088 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,194.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,059.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,296.13.

Amazon.com’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

