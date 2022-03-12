Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Rating Increased to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Bank of America stock opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.0% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

