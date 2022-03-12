Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.10.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10. Upwork has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 12,429 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $303,391.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $98,103.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,320 shares of company stock worth $1,508,326 over the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $41,904,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $989,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 172,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

