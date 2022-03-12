Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Singular Genomics Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.75.

Singular Genomics Systems stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. Singular Genomics Systems has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $33.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 60.80, a current ratio of 60.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMIC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 1,059.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,986,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125,918 shares in the last quarter. Revelation Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,343,000. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,916,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,772,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after acquiring an additional 637,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

