Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.75.

WLL stock opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.68. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $473.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 33.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,264 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 36,446 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 2,849.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 51,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 9.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

