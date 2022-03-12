Head-To-Head Review: Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) & BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and BIT Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $7.10 million 11.91 -$71.29 million N/A N/A BIT Mining $1.33 billion 0.14 -$58.27 million ($0.86) -3.03

BIT Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and BIT Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment -1,822.32% -44.42% -23.01% BIT Mining -4.32% -21.66% -14.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.0% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIT Mining has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and BIT Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 577.20%. Given Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Summary

BIT Mining beats Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

BIT Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin. It also owns the mining pool business operated under BTC.com, including the domain name and wallet. The company was founded by Man San Law in 2001 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

