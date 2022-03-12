Head to Head Survey: Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) vs. Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) and Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nutanix and Enfusion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutanix 0 3 10 0 2.77 Enfusion 0 3 4 0 2.57

Nutanix presently has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 85.91%. Enfusion has a consensus price target of $25.20, suggesting a potential upside of 91.49%. Given Enfusion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enfusion is more favorable than Nutanix.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nutanix and Enfusion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutanix $1.39 billion 3.56 -$1.03 billion ($4.76) -4.80 Enfusion N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Enfusion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nutanix.

Profitability

This table compares Nutanix and Enfusion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutanix -66.59% N/A -24.59% Enfusion N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.3% of Nutanix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Enfusion shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Nutanix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nutanix beats Enfusion on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutanix (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric. The firm products are offered through the Acropolis and Prism brands. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Enfusion (Get Rating)

Enfusion Inc. is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

