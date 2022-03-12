NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) PT Raised to C$13.50 at Scotiabank

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$8.25 to C$10.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.98.

NUVSF opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $9.69.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

