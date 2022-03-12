Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Matsumotokiyoshi (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Matsumotokiyoshi (OTCMKTS:MSMKF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matsumotokiyoshi from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MSMKF opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.05. Matsumotokiyoshi has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50.
Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings Co, Ltd. operates a chain of drug stores and insurance dispensing pharmacies in Japan. The company also provides wholesale, as well as management support services. It operates through a network of 1,717 retail stores in 47 prefectures in Japan. The company also operates 31 branches in Thailand; and stores in Taiwan.
