$2.30 Million in Sales Expected for KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.53 million and the lowest is $2.06 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year sales of $28.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.13 million to $28.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.11 million, with estimates ranging from $14.10 million to $28.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KemPharm.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st.
Shares of NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $5.23 on Friday. KemPharm has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13.
About KemPharm (Get Rating)
KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KemPharm (KMPH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KemPharm (KMPH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.