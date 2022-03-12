$2.30 Million in Sales Expected for KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.53 million and the lowest is $2.06 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year sales of $28.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.13 million to $28.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.11 million, with estimates ranging from $14.10 million to $28.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KemPharm.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPH. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,331,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KemPharm by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 391,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KemPharm by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 294,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KemPharm by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 276,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of KemPharm by 630.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,756 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 239,718 shares in the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $5.23 on Friday. KemPharm has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13.

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

