Stifel Nicolaus Increases Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target to C$17.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $8.51 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

