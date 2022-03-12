SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Rating Increased to Buy at DNB Markets

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $725.00 target price on the stock.

SALRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SalMar ASA from 595.00 to 606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of SalMar ASA from 630.00 to 640.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $667.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SALRF opened at $66.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.28. SalMar ASA has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $78.95.

SalMar ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Arnarlax and Sales and Processing. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

