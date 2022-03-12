SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Rating Increased to Buy at DNB Markets

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $725.00 target price on the stock.

SALRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SalMar ASA from 595.00 to 606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of SalMar ASA from 630.00 to 640.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $667.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SALRF opened at $66.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.28. SalMar ASA has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $78.95.

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Arnarlax and Sales and Processing. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

