Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kronos Bio from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 27th.

Shares of KRON stock opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61. Kronos Bio has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.69.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Kronos Bio will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Kronos Bio news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 11,386 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $140,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jorge Dimartino sold 16,402 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $202,892.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kronos Bio by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,794,000 after purchasing an additional 437,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,475,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,054,000 after acquiring an additional 823,589 shares in the last quarter. Nextech Invest AG bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,726,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,305,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after acquiring an additional 39,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

