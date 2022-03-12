Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.76.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.40%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -244.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. 35.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

