Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aziyo Biologics Inc.is a regenerative medicine company. It focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. The company operates principally in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California. Aziyo Biologics Inc.is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Aziyo Biologics stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44. Aziyo Biologics has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14). Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 52.40% and a negative return on equity of 189.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aziyo Biologics will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Englese acquired 4,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $27,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aziyo Biologics by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aziyo Biologics by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aziyo Biologics by 288.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 83,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 61,808 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 873,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 289,559 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

