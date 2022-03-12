Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a Maryland corporation that is a real estate investment trust, that focuses primarily on acquiring, investing in and managing RPLs secured by single-family residences and commercial properties and, to a lesser extent, NPLs. They also originate and acquire loans secured by multi-family residential and smaller commercial mixed use retail/residential properties and acquire multi-family retail/residential and mixed use and commercial properties. “

Great Ajax stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16. The company has a market cap of $262.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a net margin of 54.37% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently 67.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Great Ajax by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,786,000 after acquiring an additional 31,281 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 326,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Great Ajax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 25,023 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

