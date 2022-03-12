Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Expands By 121.9%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 510,100 shares, a growth of 121.9% from the February 13th total of 229,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 524,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in BAE Systems by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in BAE Systems by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after acquiring an additional 42,282 shares during the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $38.10 on Friday. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
