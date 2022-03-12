Short Interest in AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Declines By 75.0%

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
OTCMKTS AULRF opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.66. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $34.17.
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)
