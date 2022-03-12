Prudential (LON:PRU) PT Set at GBX 1,655 by UBS Group

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 1,655 ($21.69) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.96% from the company’s previous close.

PRU has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,550 ($20.31) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,640 ($21.49) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.58) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,719 ($22.52) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($23.91) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,748.45 ($22.91).

Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,068 ($13.99) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,213.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,346.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 991.40 ($12.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.94). The stock has a market cap of £29.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.39.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

