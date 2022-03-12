Synectics (LON:SNX) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

LON SNX opened at GBX 113 ($1.48) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £20.11 million and a PE ratio of -40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 99.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 105.98. Synectics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.10 ($1.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 159.50 ($2.09).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

