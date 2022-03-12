Relx’s (REL) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on REL. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,300 ($30.14) to GBX 2,330 ($30.53) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,605 ($34.13) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,300 ($30.14) to GBX 2,670 ($34.98) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($34.26) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,400.17 ($31.45).

Shares of REL opened at GBX 2,112 ($27.67) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,247.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,260.78. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 1,713 ($22.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,451 ($32.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £40.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35.50 ($0.47) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $14.30. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.63%.

In other Relx news, insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($29.78), for a total transaction of £315,196.91 ($412,993.85).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

