Brokers Offer Predictions for EOG Resources, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.08.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EOG. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.04.

EOG stock opened at $116.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.01. The company has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,186,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $111,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

