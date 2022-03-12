StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of Ark Restaurants stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $63.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 10.20%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ark Restaurants stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating ) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.17% of Ark Restaurants worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants (Get Rating)

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.