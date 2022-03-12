StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of Ark Restaurants stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $63.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 10.20%.
About Ark Restaurants (Get Rating)
Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
