ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
CLIR opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.95. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.00.
ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
