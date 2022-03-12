ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

CLIR opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.95. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in ClearSign Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 490,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 98,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ClearSign Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 25,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 30.3% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

