BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Aegis began coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.
Shares of BVXV opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.48.
About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.
