BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BVXV opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.48.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

