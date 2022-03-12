Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Kraton (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE:KRA opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.05. Kraton has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $46.74.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.31. Kraton had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 8.64%. Analysts expect that Kraton will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kraton news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $3,542,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Kraton in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kraton by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kraton during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

