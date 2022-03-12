Derwent London (LON:DLN) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.69) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.48) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.72) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.48) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,569.75 ($46.77).
Shares of DLN stock opened at GBX 3,080 ($40.36) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,266.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,419.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The stock has a market cap of £3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76. Derwent London has a twelve month low of GBX 2,797 ($36.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,850 ($50.45).
About Derwent London (Get Rating)
Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.