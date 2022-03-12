Derwent London (LON:DLN) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.69) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.48) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.72) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.48) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,569.75 ($46.77).

Get Derwent London alerts:

Shares of DLN stock opened at GBX 3,080 ($40.36) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,266.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,419.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The stock has a market cap of £3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76. Derwent London has a twelve month low of GBX 2,797 ($36.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,850 ($50.45).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $23.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

About Derwent London (Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.