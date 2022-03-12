The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $15.76 Per Share

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Allstate in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $15.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.25.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.79.

NYSE ALL opened at $123.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.80 and a 200-day moving average of $122.56. Allstate has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

