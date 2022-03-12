Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $126.48 on Tuesday. Novanta has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $184.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.46 and a 200 day moving average of $155.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total value of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,876,000 after purchasing an additional 61,548 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,055,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,595,000 after purchasing an additional 102,536 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,690,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,121,000 after purchasing an additional 71,544 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,960,000 after purchasing an additional 24,676 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,224,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,979,000 after purchasing an additional 90,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

