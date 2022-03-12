inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Separately, TheStreet raised inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of INTT stock opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. inTEST has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. Equities analysts expect that inTEST will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the fourth quarter valued at $952,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in inTEST by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 36,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in inTEST by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 107,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in inTEST in the 4th quarter worth about $637,000. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

