FY2023 EPS Estimates for Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Raised by Analyst

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fast Retailing in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Allen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Fast Retailing alerts:

Shares of FRCOY stock opened at $50.11 on Thursday. Fast Retailing has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average of $61.51.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fast Retailing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Retailing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.