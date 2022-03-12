First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Compass Point cut shares of First Hawaiian from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.20.

FHB stock opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.11. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $178.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.41 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 50.73%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,326,000 after acquiring an additional 493,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,206,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,610 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,092,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,162,000 after buying an additional 876,707 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,752,000 after purchasing an additional 479,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,534,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,605,000 after acquiring an additional 211,261 shares during the last quarter.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

