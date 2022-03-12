Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Tscan Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tscan Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.10) per share for the year.

Get Tscan Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tscan Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

TCRX stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. Tscan Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

About Tscan Therapeutics (Get Rating)

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tscan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tscan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.