Research Analysts Set Expectations for Transcontinental’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Transcontinental in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.40.
Transcontinental has a 12 month low of C$23.27 and a 12 month high of C$31.95.
About Transcontinental (Get Rating)
Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.