Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Sets New 52-Week High at $425.00

Shares of Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 425 ($5.57) and last traded at GBX 418.55 ($5.48), with a volume of 1945623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380 ($4.98).

Several analysts recently commented on YCA shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.55) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Monday, February 28th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.68) target price on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The stock has a market cap of £793.46 million and a PE ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 338.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 335.85.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

