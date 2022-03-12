Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $150.00. The company traded as high as $41.78 and last traded at $40.68, with a volume of 18436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,631,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ebix by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ebix by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,975,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,848,000 after acquiring an additional 153,418 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ebix by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ebix by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Ebix had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $266.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Ebix Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

