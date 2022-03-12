iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.36

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.36 and last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 1259445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.40.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,182,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,063 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $77,860,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,457,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,648,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,441 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 224.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,192,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,874 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.