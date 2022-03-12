Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $776.41

Shares of Draper Esprit plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 776.41 ($10.17) and traded as low as GBX 711.16 ($9.32). Draper Esprit shares last traded at GBX 718 ($9.41), with a volume of 1,110,697 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Draper Esprit from GBX 1,200 ($15.72) to GBX 1,300 ($17.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Get Draper Esprit alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 776.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 923.50. The company has a current ratio of 13.56, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41.

In related news, insider Martin Davis acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 740 ($9.70) per share, with a total value of £21,149.20 ($27,711.22).

Draper Esprit Company Profile (LON:GROW)

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.