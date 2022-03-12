BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,835.26

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,835.26 ($24.05) and traded as low as GBX 1,548 ($20.28). BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,592 ($20.86), with a volume of 70,765 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,835.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,986.32. The company has a market cap of £777.37 million and a PE ratio of 1.82.

In other news, insider Mark Little bought 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,017 ($26.43) per share, for a total transaction of £9,903.47 ($12,976.24). Also, insider Ronald Gould bought 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,891 ($24.78) per share, for a total transaction of £29,197.04 ($38,256.08).

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

