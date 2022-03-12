Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Update

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WFAFY opened at $17.89 on Friday. Wesfarmers has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.39.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2537 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.
Wesfarmers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wesfarmers Ltd. provides fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel and financial services. It engages in the operation of supermarkets; department stores; home improvement and office supplies; coal production and export; chemicals, energy and fertilizers; industrial and safety products.
