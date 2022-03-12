Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Update

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 160.5% from the February 13th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SKHSY opened at $19.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.67. Sekisui House has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and administration of real estate properties; design, execution, contracting and supervision of construction projects; real estate brokerage and landscaping. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fee, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

