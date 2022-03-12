StockNews.com Downgrades Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) to Hold

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of TPH opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,540,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,469 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,773,000 after buying an additional 2,933,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $34,540,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 101.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,753,000 after purchasing an additional 928,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 681.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 656,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 572,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

