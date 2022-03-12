Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average is $22.66. Conn’s has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $546.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.18 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Conn’s during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Conn’s during the second quarter valued at $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

