StockNews.com Upgrades Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) to Hold

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $432.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.69. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 693.91% and a negative return on equity of 676.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

