Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €117.00 Price Target

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($127.17) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SY1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($136.96) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($135.87) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($126.09) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €131.00 ($142.39) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Symrise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €120.37 ($130.83).

SY1 stock opened at €97.32 ($105.78) on Wednesday. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($61.91) and a one year high of €73.48 ($79.87). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €109.84 and its 200-day moving average price is €117.70.

Symrise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

