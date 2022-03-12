E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €12.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.04) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($13.59) target price on E.On in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($14.89) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.04) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($12.50) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.65) price objective on E.On in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.30 ($13.37).

Shares of E.On stock opened at €10.28 ($11.17) on Tuesday. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.28) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($11.74). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.39.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

