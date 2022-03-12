Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target Cut to GBX 74

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 74 ($0.97) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 44.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. increased their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 70.75 ($0.93).

TLW opened at GBX 51.20 ($0.67) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 53.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of £734.20 million and a P/E ratio of 5.00. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 39.88 ($0.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87).

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Martin F. Greenslade bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £31,200 ($40,880.50).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

