Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €110.00 by Berenberg Bank

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) received a €110.00 ($119.57) target price from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a €100.00 ($108.70) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($100.00) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($104.35) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €117.00 ($127.17) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($91.30) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €100.42 ($109.15).

Shares of KGX opened at €71.44 ($77.65) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €82.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €88.08. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($62.90) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($88.93).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

